Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2022: OPCH,SRCL,TDOC

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) rose almost 12% after the infusion services firm Thursday reported Q1 net income of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. The company raised its FY22 revenue outlook after its Q1 revenue increased almost 21% to $915.8 million, also exceeding the $839.5 million analyst mean.

Stericycle (SRCL) fell over 9.5% after the pharmaceutical waste disposal company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.32 per share, more than halving its $0.71 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Revenue slipped 0.6% year-over-year to $664.2 million, also trailing the $669.6 million analyst mean.

Teladoc (TDOC) plunged as much as 49%, sinking to its lowest share price since November 2017, after missing Wall Street expectations with its Q1 results and also lowering its FY22 guidance. The tele-medicine company reported a Q1 net loss of $41.58 per diluted share, including a non-cash charge of $6.6 billion, or $41.11 per share, for goodwill impairment, compared with analyst projections for a $0.57 per share loss for the three months ended March 31.

