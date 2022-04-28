US Markets
ALGN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2022: ALGN, TMO, LLY, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.71% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Align Technology (ALGN) was shedding over 22% in value after it posted Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, down from $2.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $2.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was gaining more than 7% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.25 per share, up from $7.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $6.21.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was over 3% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $2.14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALGN TMO LLY XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular