Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2022: ALGN, TMO, LLY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.71% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Align Technology (ALGN) was shedding over 22% in value after it posted Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, down from $2.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $2.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was gaining more than 7% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.25 per share, up from $7.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $6.21.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was over 3% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.62 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $2.14.

