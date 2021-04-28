Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2021: SNY, HUM, BSX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping by 0.37% recently.

Sanofi (SNY) was advancing by more than 2% after posting Q1 non-GAAP net income of 1.61 euros ($1.94) per share, up from a gain of 1.53 euros a year ago. The mean consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ was for a non-GAAP EPS of 1.41 euros.

Humana (HUM) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.67 per share, up from $5.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $7.02.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was gaining over 3% in value after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share, up from $0.28 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.