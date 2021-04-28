Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2021: PLX,ADMA,CALT

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1%.

In company news, Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) tumbled over 37% after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter likely requiring additional measures by Protalix before the agency will consider the biologics license application seeking accelerated approval of its pegunigalsidase alfa drug candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease in adults.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) rose 15% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its expanded manufacturing process, allowing the fractionation and purification of a 4,400-liter plasma pool by the biopharmaceuticals company to produce intravenous immune globulin.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) climbed 4.7% after US regulators accepted and granted a priority review for the company's nefecon drug candidate to treat kidney diseases after phase II and III testing showed it was safe and beneficial to patients with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease. The FDA is expected to make its decision on nefecon by Sept. 15.

