Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2021: AMGN,PLX,ADMA,CALT

Health care stocks were narrowly lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Amgen (AMGN) fell 7.1% Wednesday after the drugmaker reported Q1 financial results trailing year-ago comparisons and Wall Street estimates, earning $3.70 per share, excluding one-time items, on $5.9 billion in revenue during the March quarter. Analysts, on average, had been expecting non-GAAP net income of $4.04 per share on $6.26 billion in revenue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) tumbled almost 33% after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter likely requiring additional measures by Protalix before the agency will consider the biologics license application seeking accelerated approval of its pegunigalsidase alfa drug candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease in adults.

Among gainers, Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) climbed 4.3% after US regulators accepted and granted a priority review for the company's nefecon drug candidate to treat kidney diseases after phase II and III testing showed it was safe and beneficial to patients with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease. The FDA is slated to make its decision on nefecon by Sept. 15.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) rose more than 10% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its expanded manufacturing process, allowing the fractionation and purification of a 4,400-liter plasma pool by the biopharmaceuticals company to produce intravenous immune globulin.

