Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2020: IBIO, QTNT, LH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.95% and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 1% higher.

iBio (IBIO) was surging 43% after announcing that if its IBIO-200 vaccine is approved for COVID-19, its Texas facility is estimated to be able to make about 500 million doses annually.

Quotient (QTNT) was gaining nearly 28% in value after saying its COVID-19 antibody test kit has shown "very strong" final study performance data.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) was climbing past 5% after saying it has started offering its testing technology that detects the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

