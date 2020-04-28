US Markets
IBIO

Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2020: IBIO, QTNT, LH, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.95% and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 1% higher.

iBio (IBIO) was surging 43% after announcing that if its IBIO-200 vaccine is approved for COVID-19, its Texas facility is estimated to be able to make about 500 million doses annually.

Quotient (QTNT) was gaining nearly 28% in value after saying its COVID-19 antibody test kit has shown "very strong" final study performance data.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) was climbing past 5% after saying it has started offering its testing technology that detects the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBIO QTNT LH XLV IBB

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular