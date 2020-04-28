Health Care Sector Update for 04/28/2020: BPMC,SDC,IBIO,NBSE

Health care stocks narrowly pared some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down nearly 1.5%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) tumbled over 17% when it Tuesday said its avapritinib drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of an improvement in progression-free survival during phase III testing in patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor. Despite the setback, the company said it would continue to commercialize avapritinib in the US and other countries as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors showing the PDGFRA exon 18 mutation .

SmileDirectClub (SDC) raced to a nearly 25% gain after Tuesday saying it received a US patent for its SmileShop intellectual property, further strengthening the company's teledentistry direct-to-consumer business model. The patent ensures no clear aligner competitor will be able to duplicate its business model for 18 years, the company said.

iBio (IBIO) surged almost 22% higher after the manufacturer said if its IBIO-200 vaccine candidate is approved for COVID-19, it could likely produce around 500 million doses annually at its facility in Texas.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) dropped 7.6% after the genetic medicines Tuesday priced a $31.5 million public offering of 5.25 million common shares at $6.00 apiece, or 26.6% under its most recent closing price. Unnamed NeuBase executives and board members participated in the stock sale, the company said.

