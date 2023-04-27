News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2023: LLY, ALGN, DGX

April 27, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was little changed.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) lifted its full-year outlook even after Q1 profit fell. The shares were up 2.3%.

Align Technology (ALGN) shares dropped 10% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per diluted share, down from $2.25 a year earlier.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said Thursday it agreed to buy Haystack Oncology. Quest shares slumped 5.9%.

