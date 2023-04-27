Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2023: JNJ, LLY, ALGN, DGX, XCUR

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both rising 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) agreed to retain all talc-related liabilities arising from litigation in the US and Canada and will "indemnify" Kenvue, its newly formed consumer business, for all costs, said Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation at the company. Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.3%.

Exicure (XCUR) said that Chief Executive Officer Matthias Schroff and Chief Financial Officer Elias Papadimas resigned. The company's shares dropped almost 2%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) lifted its full-year outlook even after Q1 profit fell. The shares were up almost 4%.

Align Technology (ALGN) shares dropped 10% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per diluted share, down from $2.25 a year earlier.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said Thursday it agreed to buy Haystack Oncology. Quest shares slumped 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.