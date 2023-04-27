News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2023: ABBV, MRK, AZN, XLV, IBB

April 27, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally lower.

AbbVie (ABBV) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.46 per diluted share, compared with $3.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.48.

Merck (MRK) was up over 2% after saying it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.88 to $7, from the previous range of $6.80 to $6.95, and sales of $57.7 billion to $58.9 billion compared with the initial estimate of $57.2 billion to $58.7 billion.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was advancing 0.4% after it reported Q1 core earnings of $1.92 per share compared with $1.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.70.

