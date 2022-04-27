US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLV, RGEN, ALKS, EXAS

Health care stocks were generally higher in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Repligen (RGEN) rose more than 12% after it reported quarterly non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per share, up from $0.68 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ-compiled consensus by $0.20 per share.

Alkermes (ALKS) gained over 14% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per share, up from $0.11 a year earlier and topping analyst forecasts of $0.01 per share.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) climbed 8.5% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $1.04 per share but still beating the Capital IQ-compiled consensus of a $1.14 per share loss. Revenue of $486.6 million also exceeded the $459.9 million Street view.

