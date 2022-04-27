US Markets
RGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2022: RGEN, ALKS, EXAS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Repligen (RGEN) rose 11% after the life sciences company Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per share, up from $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Revenue increased 44.5% year-over-year to $206.4 million, also topping the $185.5 million Street view.

Alkermes (ALKS) gained over 13% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per share, improving on an $0.11 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the analyst mean expecting the biopharmaceuticals company to earn $0.01 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew to $278.5 million, also exceeding the $256 million Street view.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) climbed 6.1% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $1.04 per share but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.14 per share loss. Total revenue for the diagnostics firm increased 21% to $486.6 million, also exceeding the $459.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGEN ALKS EXAS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular