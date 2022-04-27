Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2022: RGEN, ALKS, EXAS

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Repligen (RGEN) rose 11% after the life sciences company Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.92 per share, up from $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Revenue increased 44.5% year-over-year to $206.4 million, also topping the $185.5 million Street view.

Alkermes (ALKS) gained over 13% after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.12 per share, improving on an $0.11 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the analyst mean expecting the biopharmaceuticals company to earn $0.01 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew to $278.5 million, also exceeding the $256 million Street view.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) climbed 6.1% after reporting a Q1 net loss of $1.04 per share but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.14 per share loss. Total revenue for the diagnostics firm increased 21% to $486.6 million, also exceeding the $459.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.