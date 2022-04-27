US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2022: GSK, IQV, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR ETF (XLV) was advancing by 0.08% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.32%.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) shares were climbing past 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 32.8 pence ($0.41) per share, up from 22.9 pence a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for 30 pence.

Iqvia Holdings (IQV) shares were 3% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per diluted share, up from $2.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.42.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were up nearly 2% after the company and Daiichi Sankyo's enhertu received breakthrough therapy designation in the US to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 low breast cancer.

