Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2021: MEDS,CYCN,ELDN,ALDX

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, TRxADE (MEDS) dropped almost 11% after the prescription e-commerce company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per diluted share, reversing a $0.02 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and missing the three-analyst consensus expecting a $0.06 per share loss for the March quarter.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) slid 7.2% after the US Food and Drug Administration asked the company to provide renal transplant data for its AT-1501 drug candidate in non-human primates prior to beginning phase II testing of the antibody therapeutic in humans in the US. It expects to complete the non-human primate testing before the end of 2022.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) declined over 18% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has streamlined its operating model and that it expects its average monthly cash burn will be about half of its 2020 pace. It had $45 million in cash and equivalents on hand on March 31, down from $58 million at the end of 2020.

To the upside, Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) rallied Tuesday, recently climbing almost 36% to a best-ever $15.09 a share after reporting positive top-line data from phase III testing of its 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution in patients with allergic conjunctivitis, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints of the late-stage trial.

