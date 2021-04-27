Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2021: LLY, UHS, NVS

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.18% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.42% recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was down 2.8% after the drug maker reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.87 and revenue of $6.81 billion compared with $1.61 per share and revenue of $5.86 billion last year. Both EPS and revenue missed Wall Street expectations. It also raised its full-year adjusted profit and revenue outlook.

Universal Health Services (UHS) was 1.22% lower. The company late Monday reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.44, up from $1.73 a year earlier, and revenue of $3.01 billion, up from $2.83 billion a year ago.

Novartis (NVS) was down 0.50% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.52, down from $1.56 last year, and sales of $12.41 billion, up from $12.28 billion a year ago.

