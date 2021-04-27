Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2021: CYCN,ELDN,ALDX

Health care stocks were in the red this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) declined almost 20% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has streamlined its operating model and that it expects its average monthly cash burn will be about half of its 2020 pace. It had $45 million in cash and equivalents on hand on March 31, down from $58 million at the end of 2020.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) slid 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration asked the company to provide renal transplant data for its AT-1501 drug candidate in non-human primates prior to beginning phase II testing of the antibody therapeutic in humans in the US. It expects to complete the non-human primate testing before the end of 2022.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) rallied, recently climbing almost 36% to a best-ever $15.09 a share after reporting positive top-line data from phase III testing of its 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution in patients with allergic conjunctivitis, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints of the late-stage trial.

