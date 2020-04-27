Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2020: AYTU,DFFN,AXSM

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead about 1.6% on Monday afternoon.

In company news, Aytu BioScience (AYTU) jumped out to a nearly 33% gain after Monday announcing a deal with Sterling Medical Devices finalizing development of its Healight endotracheal catheter as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The agreement follows Aytu last week securing global rights to the Healight technology from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for all endotracheal and nasopharyngeal indications and Aytu also said it was working with the US Food and Drug Administration on an expedited regulatory proceess.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose more than 24% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said its AXS-05 drug candidate met its primary endpoint of reducing agitation symptoms in patients with Alzheimer's disease, producing a 15.4-point mean drop in a measure of agitation compared with an 11.5-point reduction, on average, in patients in the placebo group. There currently are no FDA-approved treatments for agitation in Alzheimer's patients.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) climbed almost 24% after Monday saying it submitted a pre-investigational new drug application for an upcoming clinical trial of its trans sodium crocetinate drug candidate to treat severe respiratory symptoms and low oxygen levels in COVID-19 patients. The agency has up to 60 days to complete an advisory meeting with the company although the FDA previously said it expects to significantly that review process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.