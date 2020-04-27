Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2020: AXSM, AVDL, TAK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher pre-market Monday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) both up more than 1% recently.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was surging by more than 44% after saying its investigational drug AXS-05 met the primary endpoint in the phase 2/3 trial, "rapidly, substantially, and significantly" improving agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease compared with placebo.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was up more than 33% after it released positive topline data from the phase-three trial assessing the safety and efficacy of its product candidate FT218 for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) gained 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a breakthrough therapy designation for its investigational drug mobocertinib.

