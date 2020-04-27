Health Care Sector Update for 04/27/2020: AVDL, DGX, TAK

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead about 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was up about 18% after it released positive topline data from the late-stage trial assessing the safety and efficacy of FT218 for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) rose over 8% after Citigroup Monday raised its investment recommendation for the medical-services company to buy from neutral previously and also increased its price target for Quest shares by $17 to $130 apiece.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) gained almost 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a breakthrough therapy designation for its investigational drug mobocertinib.

