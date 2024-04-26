News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2024: RMD, BDRX, TVGN

April 26, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1%.

In corporate news, ResMed (RMD) shares surged almost 19% after the company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) was up 67% after it said Friday it has signed a deal with Emtora Biosciences for the exclusive, global rights for eRapa, a phase 3-ready drug to treat familial adenomatous polyposis, an inherited disease that affects the gastrointestinal tract.

Tevogen Bio (TVGN) was gaining nearly 18% as it said it expects to disclose the elimination of $94.9 million in pro forma balance sheet liabilities after the conversion of promissory notes into shares.

