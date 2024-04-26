Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2024: PTCT, PFE, RMD, BDRX

Health care stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares jumped 13%, a day after the company posted Q1 results topping consensus estimates.

Pfizer (PFE) said Friday the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Beqvez to treat hemophilia B, a rare genetic bleeding disorder, in adult patients. Its shares added 0.8%.

ResMed (RMD) shares surged 19% after the company reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per diluted share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) soared 73% after it said Friday it has signed a deal with Emtora Biosciences for the exclusive, global rights for eRapa, a phase 3-ready drug to treat familial adenomatous polyposis, an inherited disease that affects the gastrointestinal tract.

