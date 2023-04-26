News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2023: ZVSA, TAK, AVGR, CRMD

April 26, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were falling late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 1.4%.

In company news, ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) was plunging over 69% after saying it priced an offering of more than 11 million shares of common stock and warrants at a combined price of $1 per share and common warrant, targeting gross proceeds of about $11 million.

A Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) subsidiary and Corza Medical have agreed to enter into a deal for the latter to acquire Takeda's TachoSil manufacturing operations in Linz, Austria. Takeda shares were down 0.3%.

Avinger (AVGR) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued 510(k) clearance for its Tigereye ST, an image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system. Avinger was up over 11%.

CorMedix (CRMD) said that following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, it plans to resubmit its new drug application for DefenCath by mid-May. The company's shares were dropping over 8%.

