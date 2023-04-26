News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2023: TMO, BSX, HUM, XLV, IBB

April 26, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was down more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.03 per diluted share, lower than $7.25 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended April 1 fell to $10.71 billion from $11.82 billion a year earlier.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was gaining over 3% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $3.39 billion from $3.03 billion a year earlier.

Humana (HUM) was rising past 2% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $9.38 per share, up from $7.81 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $26.74 billion from $23.97 billion a year earlier.

