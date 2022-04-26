US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLV, GOVX, EDIT, GMDA

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks remained on the decline in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) falling 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index shed about 2.7%.

In company news, GeoVax Labs (GOVX) shares rose more than 21% after it said the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent covering the biotechnology firm's vaccine for the treatment or prevention of malaria.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation to its EDIT-301 investigational medicine for the treatment of beta thalassemia. Shares were down 4.5%.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) fell more than 6% despite saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for GDA-201, a potential cell therapy to treat follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.

