Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2022: AVDL, GMDA, THC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.37% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.64%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was surging past 33% after saying interim data from an ongoing study of FT218 demonstrated more than 94%, or 33 of 35 participants, preferred the once-nightly versus twice-nightly dosing regimen.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) was up more than 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for GDA-201, a potential cell therapy to treat follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) was flat after it reported a cybersecurity breach that occurred last week, which resulted in the temporary disruption of certain acute care operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.