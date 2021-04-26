Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2021: SNCA,PALI,OCGN,VYGR,BWAY

Health care stocks contiue to edge lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.9%.

In company news, Seneca Biopharma (SNCA) was 5.1% higher. The specialty drugmaker said it will close on its proposed merger with privately held Leading Biosciences on Tuesday and begin trading under its new PALI ticker symbol the following morning after late Friday completing the final conditions needed for the deal to proceed.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) gained over 20% after saying it will begin a phase I/II testing of its VY-HTT01 drug candidate later this year after the US Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on Voyager's investigational new drug application for the prospective treatment for Huntington's disease.

Ocugen (OCGN) also climbed 20% after the genetic therapies company announced a $100 million direct offering of 10 million common shares with unnamed institutional investors priced at $10 a share, or 3.8% above its last closing price.

BrainsWay (BWAY) climbed about 8.1% after saying its Theta Burst received 501(k) authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

