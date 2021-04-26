Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2021: PHG, QURE, AXSM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were inactive recently.

Royal Philips (PHG) was declining by more than 3% even as it reported Q1 adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of EUR0.28 ($0.34) per share, up from EUR0.14 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of EUR0.26.

uniQure (QURE) was gaining over 8% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration removed the hold on its hemophilia B gene therapy program.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was climbing past 9% as its new drug application filing for AXS-05 was accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

