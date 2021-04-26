Health Care Sector Update for 04/26/2021: OCGN,VYGR,BWAY

Health care stocks have turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF down 0.2% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Ocugen (OCGN) climbed almost 21% after the genetic therapies company announced a $100 million direct offering of 10 million common shares with unnamed institutional investors priced at $10 a share, or 3.8% above its last closing price.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) gained over 22% after saying it will begin a phase I/II testing of its VY-HTT01 drug candidate later this year after the US Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on Voyager's investigational new drug application for the prospective treatment for Huntington's disease.

BrainsWay (BWAY) climbed about 7% after saying its Theta Burst received 501(k) authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

