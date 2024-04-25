News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLV, IBB, AZN, SNY, VKTX

April 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.1%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares were up 4.9% after the company reported higher Q1 core earnings and revenue.

Sanofi (SNY) stock was 3.8% higher after the company reported Q1 results that topped Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares were down nearly 1% after the company reported a Q1 net loss late Wednesday of $0.26 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.25 per share a year earlier.

