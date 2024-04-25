Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2024: BMY, GSK, PFE, BNTX, AZN

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.4%.

In corporate news, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares plunged 8.6% after the company posted a Q1 loss.

GSK (GSK) filed a lawsuit against Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) in a Delaware federal court, alleging patent infringement related to the messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccines. GSK shares rose 0.2%, Pfizer fell 2.8% and BioNTech dropped 1.3%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) shares jumped 5.7% after the company reported higher Q1 core earnings and revenue.

