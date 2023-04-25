Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2023: TCON, IMAB, BIIB, ABUS

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.7%.

In company news, Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) shares dropped over 49% after it said the tribunal in the arbitration against I-Mab (IMAB) conducted under the arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce awarded Tracon about $23 million. I-Mab in a separate statement called the outcome "positive." I-Mab shares were down 1.3%.

Biogen (BIIB) were down 3.4% after its Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher said the company has initiated an additional program to cut costs.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) said it has been verbally notified that the US Food and Drug Administration has placed on clinical hold its investigational new drug application for its hepatitis B drug candidate, AB-101. Arbutus shares were down over 12%.

