Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2023: NVS, DHR, CNC, IBB, XLV

April 25, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down by 0.23% recently.

Novartis (NVS) was up more than 3% in value after posting Q1 core earnings of $1.71 per share, up from $1.46 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.53.

Danaher (DHR) was slipping past 4% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.36 per diluted share, down from $2.76 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.26.

Centene (CNC) was over 2% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.10.

