Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2023: ENTA, ABBV, TCON, IMAB, BIIB, ABUS

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.9%.

In company news, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) said it sold its 54.5% of future royalty payments from AbbVie (ABBV) on global sales of Mavyret/Maviret to OMERS, a Canadian pension fund, for $200 million. Enanta shares were down 4.4%.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) shares dropped 47% after the company said the tribunal in the arbitration against I-Mab (IMAB) conducted under the arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce awarded Tracon about $23 million. I-Mab in a separate statement called the outcome "positive." I-Mab shares were down 1.6%.

Biogen (BIIB) fell 3.6% after Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher said the company has initiated an additional program to cut costs.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) said it has been verbally notified that the US Food and Drug Administration has placed on clinical hold its investigational new drug application for its hepatitis B drug candidate, AB-101. The company's shares fell 12%.

