Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLV, VALN, ELYM, NKTX

Health care stocks recovered from earlier losses late in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both advancing by roughly 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was up about 1.3%.

In company news, Valneva (VALN) fell more than 12% after it said the European Medicines Agency has requested additional data and further justification on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) was shedding over 55% after saying a phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain failed to meet its primary goal of achieving statistically significant separation from placebo in pain intensity.

Nkarta (NKTX) shares were 126% higher after the company reported positive preliminary phase 1 data from independent dose-finding studies of lead drug candidates NKX101 and NKX019.

