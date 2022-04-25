US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLV, CRXT, ELYM, NKTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were seeing some pressure in midday trading Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both falling by about 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was 0.5% higher.

In company news, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT) declined more than 53% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of units for expected gross proceeds of about $30 million.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) was shedding over 56% in value after saying a phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain failed to meet its primary goal of achieving statistically significant separation from placebo in pain intensity.

Nkarta (NKTX) shares more than doubled in value after the company reported positive preliminary phase 1 data from independent dose-finding studies of lead drug candidates NKX101 and NKX019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLV CRXT ELYM NKTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular