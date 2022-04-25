Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLV, CRXT, ELYM, NKTX

Health care stocks were seeing some pressure in midday trading Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) both falling by about 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index was 0.5% higher.

In company news, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT) declined more than 53% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of units for expected gross proceeds of about $30 million.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) was shedding over 56% in value after saying a phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain failed to meet its primary goal of achieving statistically significant separation from placebo in pain intensity.

Nkarta (NKTX) shares more than doubled in value after the company reported positive preliminary phase 1 data from independent dose-finding studies of lead drug candidates NKX101 and NKX019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.