Health Care Sector Update for 04/25/2022: ELYM, VALN, PHG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.28% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) was shedding over 53% in value after saying a phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain failed to meet its primary goal of achieving statistically significant separation from placebo in pain intensity.

Valneva (VALN) was down more than 14% after saying the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, has requested additional data and further justification on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

Royal Philips (PHG) was retreating by over 11% as it reported a Q1 adjusted income from continuing operations of 0.15 euros per diluted share ($0.16), down from 0.28 euros a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.15 euros.

