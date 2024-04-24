News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2024: HUM, BIIB, BSX

April 24, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Health care stocks were easing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

In corporate news, Biogen's (BIIB) Q1 earnings rose more than expected while revenue slipped below Wall Street's estimates as the drugmaker affirmed its financial guidance. Its shares spiked 3.4%.

Humana (HUM) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share, down from $9.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $6. Humana shares fell 4%.

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported adjusted Q1 earnings of $0.56 per share, up from $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51. Its shares jumped 6.7%.

