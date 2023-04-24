News & Insights

US Markets
PHG

Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2023: PHG, IDYA, RYTM, XLV, IBB

April 24, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.07% recently.

Royal Philips (PHG) was gaining over 13% in value after it reported a Q1 adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of 0.22 euros ($0.24) per share, up from 0.15 euros per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of 0.08 euros per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was rallying by more than 14% after saying it has observed "encouraging clinical activity" in a phase 2 study assessing the combination darovasertib and crizotinib in first-line and any-line patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, a type of malignant tumor.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) was 5% higher after saying it is commercially launching Imcivree, or setmelanotide, in Germany for the treatment of obesity and control hunger related to the genetic disorder Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG
IDYA
RYTM
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.