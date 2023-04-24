Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2023: PHG, IDYA, RYTM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.07% recently.

Royal Philips (PHG) was gaining over 13% in value after it reported a Q1 adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of 0.22 euros ($0.24) per share, up from 0.15 euros per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of 0.08 euros per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was rallying by more than 14% after saying it has observed "encouraging clinical activity" in a phase 2 study assessing the combination darovasertib and crizotinib in first-line and any-line patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, a type of malignant tumor.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) was 5% higher after saying it is commercially launching Imcivree, or setmelanotide, in Germany for the treatment of obesity and control hunger related to the genetic disorder Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

