News & Insights

US Markets
JNJ

Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2023: JNJ, AUPH, INAB, PHG

April 24, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, cancer victims reportedly asked a US judge to dismiss a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) talc unit's second bankruptcy filing, saying that the company is abusing the system, Reuters reported. The company's shares were up 0.6%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (AUPH) shareholder MKT Capital said it is urging a reconstituted board to explore a sale of the entire business, which may potentially yield up to $28 per share. Aurinia shares were gaining 0.8%.

IN8bio (INAB) jumped almost 190% after the company said its leukemia drug candidate achieved durable 100% complete remission in treated patients, based on data from a phase 1 trial.

Philips (PHG) rose past 14% after the company reported a Q1 adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of 0.22 euros ($0.24) per share, up from 0.15 euros per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of 0.08 euros per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
AUPH
INAB
PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.