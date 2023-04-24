Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2023: AUPH, INAB, PHG

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' (AUPH) shareholder MKT Capital said it is urging a reconstituted board to explore a sale of the entire business, which may potentially yield up to $28 per share. Aurinia shares were gaining 2.2%.

IN8bio (INAB) almost doubled after the company said its leukemia drug candidate achieved durable 100% complete remission in treated patients, based on data from a phase 1 trial.

Philips (PHG) jumped 14% after the company reported a Q1 adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of 0.22 euros ($0.24) per share, up from 0.15 euros per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of 0.08 euros per share.

