Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2020: MESO,TAK,EHTH

Health care stocks were mostly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8 while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Mesoblast (MESO) soared Friday, at one point climbing 219% to its best price since 2014 at $20.57 a share after the regenerative medicine company reported an 83% survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients after receiving two intravenous infusions of its remestemcel-L allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate. Nine of the 12 patients in the study did not require a ventilator within a median 10 days compared to just one patient who received the standard care of treatment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) rose 1.9% after the Japanese drugmaker announced plans to its over-the-counter medications and food supplements business, along with two European manufacturing facilities to Danish rival Orifarm Group for $670 million. The deal also includes selected respiratory, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, and endocrinology prescription drugs mostly sold in parts of Europe and generating about $230 million in sales during FY18.

eHealth (EHTH) slid almost 14% after the private health care insurance exchange pared the range of its FY20 earnings forecast, now projecting adjusted net income this year in a range of $3.41 to $3.90 per share compared to its prior outlook expecting between $3.56 to $4.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.