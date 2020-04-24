Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2020: MDGS, PSTI, SNY, XLV, IBB, IYH

Health care stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.75% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.84%, while the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was more than 2% higher.

Medigus (MDGS) was surging by more than 78% after the company said it signed a binding letter of intent with privately held Polyrizon to market and commercialize Polyrizon products focusing on a unique biogel for the protection from the COVID-19 virus.

Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) was gaining more than 18% in value as the European Investment Bank has approved a EUR50 million ($54 million) non-dilutive funding for the company, which will be used to promote its regenerative cell therapy platform, with emphasis on the clinical development of PLX cells as a treatment for complications linked to COVID-19.

Sanofi (SNY) was up more than 1% after reporting Q1 earnings per share of EUR1.63 ($1.75), compared with EUR1.41 in the same 2019 quarter. The Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate was for EPS of EUR1.45.

