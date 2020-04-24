Health Care Sector Update for 04/24/2020: BCRX,MESO,TAK,EHTH

Health care stocks still were mostly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.2 while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.1% in late trade.

In company news, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was ahead 10%, reversing a 7% decline earlier Friday that followed the specialty drugmaker disclosing plans to sell up to $500 million of its common and preferred stock, purchase contracts, warrants to buy additional shares and debt securities from time to time. Net proceeds from any future offering would be used to commercialize the company's BCX353 experimental angioedema treatment and funding post-approval commitments for its Rapivab/Alpivab antiviral drug candidate and working capital, according to the preliminary prospectus filed Friday.

Mesoblast (MESO) soared Friday, at one point climbing 219% to its best price since 2014 at $20.57 a share after the regenerative medicine company reported an 83% survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients after receiving two intravenous infusions of its remestemcel-L allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate. Nine of the 12 patients in the study did not require a ventilator within a median 10 days compared to just one patient who received the standard care of treatment.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) rose 2.4% after the Japanese drugmaker announced plans to its over-the-counter medications and food supplements business, along with two European manufacturing facilities to Danish rival Orifarm Group for $670 million. The deal also includes selected respiratory, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, and endocrinology prescription drugs mostly sold in parts of Europe and generating about $230 million in sales during FY18.

eHealth (EHTH) slid almost 13% after the private health care insurance exchange pared the range of its FY20 earnings forecast, now projecting adjusted net income this year in a range of $3.41 to $3.90 per share compared to its prior outlook expecting between $3.56 to $4.09 per share.

