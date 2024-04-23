Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2024: UNH, TLSA, BGNE

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.8%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) said it paid a ransom to protect patient data from disclosure following the February cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare, according to media reports. The company did not disclose the amount of the ransom it paid out, according to the reports. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.6%.

BeiGene (BGNE) shares jumped 5.5% after it announced regulatory clearance for cancer treatment tislelizumab in Europe.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) added 2% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved enrollment of 20 more patients in the company's intranasal foralumab non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis expanded access program.

