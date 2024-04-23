News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2024: UNH, TLSA, BGNE

April 23, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.8%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) said it paid a ransom to protect patient data from disclosure following the February cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare, according to media reports. The company did not disclose the amount of the ransom it paid out, according to the reports. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.6%.

BeiGene (BGNE) shares jumped 5.5% after it announced regulatory clearance for cancer treatment tislelizumab in Europe.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) added 2% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved enrollment of 20 more patients in the company's intranasal foralumab non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis expanded access program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
TLSA
BGNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.