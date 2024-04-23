Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2024: SNY, ABEO, DHR, UNH

Health care stocks gained late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.8%.

In corporate news, Sanofi (SNY) asked banks to submit proposals for roles on the potential spinoff or sale of its consumer health care business, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Sanofi shares rose 1.4%.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) plunged 53% after it said late Monday that it plans to resubmit its biologic license application for pz-cel after the US Food and Drug Administration asked for more data.

Danaher's (DHR) spiked more than 7% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, down from $2.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

UnitedHealth (UNH) said it paid a ransom to protect patient data from disclosure following the February cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare, according to media reports. The company did not disclose the amount of the ransom it paid out, the reports said. UnitedHealth shares fell 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.