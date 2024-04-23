News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2024: DHR, NVS, DGX, XLV, IBB

April 23, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently inactive.

Danaher (DHR) rose past 6% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that still topped projections from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Novartis (NVS) was up almost 4% after it reported higher Q1 core earnings and net sales.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) advanced past 1% after it raised its 2024 adjusted EPS and net revenue outlook.

