Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2021: VRNA, CALT, INO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rising in premarket Friday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was edging 0.03% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.28% higher recently.

Verona Pharma (VRNA) was gaining more than 6% in value after saying a pilot study of a pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation of ensifentrine showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was advancing by more than 5% after saying the European Medicine Agency has granted its oral formulation targeting the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy, or Nefecon, an "accelerated assessment procedure."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was shedding over 26% in value after saying the US Defense Department will no longer fund the phase 3 segment of the trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

