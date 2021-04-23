Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2021: JNJ,CFMS,SYK,EDAP,INO
Health care stocks maintained most of their Friday rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 0.7% in late trade.
In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was edging higher this afternoon as a federal panel was reviewing possible guidelines that could allow use of the company's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the US.
Conformis (CFMS) climbed 9.3% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its patient-specific instrumentation for use with with Stryker's (SYK) Triathlon total knee replacement system and triggering an $11 million milestone payment to Conformis from Stryker.
Among decliners, EDAP TMS (EDAP) slid over 12% after the medical device company priced a public offering of about 4.2 million American depositary shares at $6.75 each, or more than 20% under Thursday's closing price.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) tumbled 25% after it said the US Defense Department no longer will fund phase III testing of its INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
