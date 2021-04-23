US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2021: CFMS,SYK,EDAP,INO

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Conformis (CFMS) climbed 7.6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its patient-specific instrumentation for use with with Stryker's (SYK) Triathlon total knee replacement system and triggering an $11 million milestone payment to Conformis from Stryker.

EDAP TMS (EDAP) slid 13% after the medical device company priced a public offering of about 4.2 million American depositary shares at $6.75 each, or more than 20% under Thursday's closing price.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) tumbled 24.5% after it said the US Defense Department no longer will fund phase III testing of its INO-4800 COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

