Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2020: WST,IMMU,STRM

Health care stocks were outperforming as Thursday trading grows more defense this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF gaining 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) jumped out to an 9.7% gain after Thursday raising its forecast for 2020 core earnings and reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results, citing strong customer demand.

Immunomedics (IMMU) climbed almost 22% after HC Wainwright Thursday increased its price target for the immuno-oncology company by $26 to $60 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) dropped about 1.1% after the health information technology company late Wednesday reported a net loss of $0.08 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, halving its $0.16 per share loss during the same quarter last year despite revenue declining 12% year-over-year to $4.81 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.